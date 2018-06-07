× Utah education board votes to end SAGE testing

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Board of Education has voted to replace SAGE testing.

The board needed a replacement for SAGE after its contract with the American Institute of Research expired.

On Thursday, the Utah State Board of Education announced it will implement Questar Assessment’s RISE (Readiness. Improvement. Success. Empowerment.) testing program for students in grades three through eight.

Students in grades nine and 10 will be tested with a program called Utah Aspire Plus.

“Utah Aspire Plus is an innovative assessment solution that is unique to Utah and a first-of-its-kind,” said Darin Nielsen, USBE assistant superintendent of student learning, in a news release issued Thursday. “It will give students an experience similar to that of taking the ACT by providing them with a score predictive of their college readiness, and it will also support the continued instructional emphasis on the Utah Core Standards.”

Students in the 11th grade will continue testing using the ACT.

