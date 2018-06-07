Tips for a memorable staycation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Whether you choose to do a staycation because you want to save money on travel and hotels, or because you want to explore your local area more, you can find lots of local options you have never tried before that will fit with any budget.

1. Do something new: Utah has some incredible state parks, attractions, hiking trails, and fun parks.

2. Document your adventures: It is nice to be able to look back on and re-live the memories you make.

3. Exclude technology: We all love screen time but don’t do it. Make connections with the people around you.

4. Be flexible, adventurous, and spontaneous: Be flexible even if it is hard.

5. Be prepared and be safe: Don’t forget to prepare for expected and unexpected weather and change in temperatures.

6. Have a backup plan: If you’re planning outdoor activities make sure to keep some indoor options in mind.

7. Keep a surprise up your sleeve: If you are traveling with kids, have a bonus plan ready that you have not told everyone about.

Enjoy your staycation! For more information visit raisingmemories.com.