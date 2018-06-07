× South Jordan woman dies in crash on Bangerter Hwy.

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — A 31-year-old South Jordan woman died Wednesday night in a crash involving a dump truck on Bangerter Hwy.

According to South Jordan Police, the crash happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of 9800 S and Bangerter Hwy.

Police said a Subaru Forester was traveling east across the highway when it was struck by a southbound dump truck.

Samantha Hawkins, who had been driving the Forester, was killed in the crash. The 24-year-old dump truck driver, whom police did not identify, wasn’t injured.

A news release from South Jordan PD said investigators are working to determine which of the drivers ran a red light, and whether or not either of the drivers may have been impaired or distracted.

Police said the dump truck, which is owned by a private carrier, had been hauling concrete for a construction project on 11400 S.