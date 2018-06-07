Red Flag Warning: Gusty winds, low humidity mean high fire danger for Utah

Gusty winds and low humidity mean high fire danger for parts of Utah.

The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning and a Fire Weather Watch for parts of Utah from now through the weekend.

The Red Flag Warning is in effect through 9 p.m. Thursday for the San Rafael Swell area.

A Fire Weather Watch is expected from Saturday afternoon through Sunday night.

The NWS said any fires that spark will rapidly spread; outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

A Red Flag Warning means critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or are imminent, according to the NWS.

A Fire Weather Watch means there is a potential for critical fire weather conditions.