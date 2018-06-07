× Mitt Romney says Trump will win reelection in 2020, Politico reports

DEER VALLEY, Utah — Mitt Romney is predicting a win for Donald Trump in 2020.

Politico reports Romney made the remarks while speaking to a group of major GOP donors at an event in Deer Valley Thursday.

“I think President Trump will be re-nominated by my party easily, and I think he’ll be reelected solidly,” Romney said, according to Politico.

Romney cited economic issues and also made a prediction about the opposition.

“…I think our Democrat friends are likely to nominate someone who is really out of the mainstream of American thought and will make it easier for a president who is presiding over a growing economy.

Despite their feud during the 2016 presidential election, Romney, who is campaigning for the Utah Senate seat to be vacated by Orrin Hatch, has been more complimentary toward Trump in recent months.

A spokesperson for the Romney campaign confirmed the details of Politico’s report to Fox 13 News Thursday night.

