Mindfulness tips for a better you

Mindfulness has become quite the buzzword in recent years. Some even describe it as a “mindfulness movement”. There are classes and exercises popping up everywhere from classrooms to boardrooms. David Schramm says that attention regulation, body awareness with breathing, and compassion are all ways to start on the path to mindfulness. Taking just a few minutes each day to include simple mindfulness exercises can improve your health and relationships. We can be mindful or mindless. The choice is up to us!

For more information visit relationships.usu.edu.