× ICE, Homeland Security agents conduct ‘enforcement action’ at SLC airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Agents with Homeland Security Investigations, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and officials with the Utah Attorney General’s Office were involved in an “enforcement action” at Salt Lake City International Airport on Thursday.

A statement from ICE said Enforcement and Removal Operations agents are involved, but the agency declined Fox 13’s request for more specific information on the incident.

“Since this is an ongoing operation, no further details can be released at this time. Depending on the results of this action, more information may be released at a later date,”

Multiple Fox 13 viewers reported a heavy law enforcement presence in the construction zone at the airport.

Sources told FOX 13’s Ben Winslow that search warrants were being served on an airport construction contractor who was the focus of an investigation. The sources said authorities were investigating whether that contractor had been employing illegal immigrant labor. Some people had been detained by ICE as a part of the investigation, however, it was not characterized as a “roundup.”

UPDATE: Sources tell me that this is NOT a roundup. Search warrants are being executed targeting a particular airport construction contractor who may be employing illegal immigrant labor. Some employees have been detained by ICE, but it's not a wholesale action. @fox13 #utpol — Ben Winslow (@BenWinslow) June 7, 2018

Watch Fox 13 News and fox13now.com for updates as they become available.