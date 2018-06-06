Three little pigs part of possible prank at Salt Lake high school

SALT LAKE CITY – The big bad wolf was the least of these three little pigs’ problems after they were found running around a Salt Lake City high school.

Salt Lake County Animal Control officers were called about pigs on the loose at Highland High School just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

They said the pigs are believed to be part of a possible prank.

Officers said this was an “extremely stressful situation for the pigs.”

They said the pigs could have easily overheated because they do not have sweat glands.

Officers found one pot-bellied pig hiding under a car; two others were corraled in a neighbor’s yard.

The three little pigs are now safe with Salt Lake County Animal Services.

Animal control officers said they are checking reports of lost or stolen pot-bellied pigs in the area.

If no one comes in to claim the pigs, they will be made available for adoption.

Want to help these little piggies go wee, wee, wee all the way home?

Contact Salt Lake County Animal Services at (385) 468-7387.