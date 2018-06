SALT LAKE CITY – A grass fire led to Salt Lake traffic delays on I-15 southbound at the ramp to I-80 westbound Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the flames just before 10 a.m. and had them knocked down within minutes.

Officials have not said what sparked the fire at this time.

Traffic Alert: Ramps to I-80 WB from I-15 SB, and 500 S in SLC are closed due to a crash. 1 lane NB I-15 to WB I-80 is open. Motorists should plan for major delays and to use alternate. @UDOTRegionTwo @UTHighwayPatrol Check https://t.co/VlnU9ub7Fa for updates and clearance info. pic.twitter.com/rp58gINx1X — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 6, 2018