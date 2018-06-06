Coping with the stress of infertility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Therapist, Kathy Parker, talks about the reproductive story that is rooted in early childhood and develops throughout time. It is shaped by cultural and social influences. But what happens when you are ready to start a family and it doesn’t go as planned? Most people don’t include infertility in their reproductive story.

There is a misconception that infertility affects women more than men but they are both affected equally. It is tough on both people but men and women typically have different responses to the diagnosis.

Most of us are unprepared when our body betrays us and Kathy has some coping tips for couples struggling with infertility. Create rituals such as planting a tree, write a letter, or take a break from working on fertility. Some other tips are to connect with your partner by having open communication, go to therapy, or join a support group.

For more information visit creatingchangecounseling.com.