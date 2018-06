× SLCC Taylorsville campus closed following flooding

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah – Salt Lake Community College canceled all classes at its Taylorsville campus following a water main break Tuesday.

According to Joy Loi with SLCC, the parking lot of the campus was flooded and there was water inside some of the buildings.

NOTICE: The Taylorsville Redwood campus is closed for the remainder of the day. All evening classes at the campus are canceled. — Salt Lake CC (@SaltLakeCC) June 5, 2018

Details regarding the flooding were not released by SLCC.