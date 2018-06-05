Reward offered to find men who chased gay couple, attacked worker outside Utah Pride Festival

SALT LAKE CITY — A reward is being offered to help find a group of men who chased a gay couple into a downtown ice-cream shop while shouting homophobic slurs and attacked a worker who tried to protect them.

The Utah Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday it was offering a $5,000 reward for information to help identify and prosecute members of the mob that attempted to assault the men.

“The UGLCC’s anti-violence fund was created to provide the victims of homophobic or trans-phobic crimes and to provide resources for the prosecution of perpetrators of such crimes,” the group said in a statement.

FOX 13 first reported on the incident on Monday. Witnesses described seeing the couple chased by a group of about 10 white men in their 20s into Doki Doki down the street from the Utah Pride Festival. The witnesses said the men shouted homophobic slurs. Terrance Mannery told FOX 13 that when he tried to protect the couple, he was attacked and suffered a cut on his face.

Salt Lake City police are investigating the incident. Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call police at 801-799-3000.