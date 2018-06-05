× Firefighters battle blaze in Cedar City storage unit

CEDAR CITY — A fire burned through the roof of a storage unit in Cedar City Monday, St. George News reports.

Cedar City Fire Department responded to the fire at 465 N. 800 West at 4:37 p.m.

The fire started in the attic of the storage unit and burned through the length of the roof, Cedar City Fire Chief Mike Philips said.

The Fire Department’s response included 27 firefighters and three engines.

