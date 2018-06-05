Fire rescue warns of dangers of hot water from hoses, posts picture of burned baby
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Las Vegas Fire Rescue posted pictures of a burned baby Monday, warning residents of the hazards of using garden hoses during hot weather.
“Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees,” fire rescue wrote, “which can cause burns, especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals.”
The department posted a picture of an infant, who appeared to have burns on its’ body from a garden hose:
