× Fire rescue warns of dangers of hot water from hoses, posts picture of burned baby

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Las Vegas Fire Rescue posted pictures of a burned baby Monday, warning residents of the hazards of using garden hoses during hot weather.

“Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees,” fire rescue wrote, “which can cause burns, especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals.”

The department posted a picture of an infant, who appeared to have burns on its’ body from a garden hose:

Here in Las Vegas, a garden hose exposed to direct sunlight during summer can heat the water inside the hose (not flowing) to 130-140 degrees which can cause burns especially to children & animals. Let the water flow a few minutes to cool before spraying on people or animals. pic.twitter.com/FMkzEt27xl — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) June 4, 2018