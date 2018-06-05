× Female motorcyclist dies after Ogden accident

OGDEN, Utah – A female was thrown off a motorcycle and killed following an accident in Ogden Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Ogden Police Department, the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Washington Blvd. around 4:00 p.m.

The female motorcyclist was traveling southbound on the inside lane when a vehicle hit the motorcycle.

The woman was ejected into traffic, where she was hit by another vehicle and died, police wrote. She was wearing a motorcycle helmet.

“No citations have been issued at this time,” police wrote. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

The woman had been identified by police, but her name was not released.

“Due to [the] fatal traffic accident, southbound Washington Blvd will be closed between 12th St and 13th St until further notice. Expect some rerouting and delays,” police wrote.