Crash in Provo Canyon closes down both directions of travel

PROVO, Utah – UDOT announced Monday that a crash in Provo Canyon has closed down both eastbound and westbound lanes Monday afternoon.

Traffic Alert: A crash in Provo Canyon at MP 13 – 2 miles East of Bridal Veil Falls – has closed EB/WB lanes. Plan for heavy delays or use an alternate route. Check https://t.co/hqXHdnlmcJ for updates & clearance info. @UDOTRegionthree @UTHighwayPatrol @UtahTrucking pic.twitter.com/Qju7tgYTjJ — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 5, 2018

Details regarding the nature of the crash were unknown at the time of this report.

This is an ongoing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.