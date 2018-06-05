Conserve water with drip gardening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The biggest mistake that homeowners make it watering the plants and lawn with the same amount of water. Regular plant beds bought at the store need six times less water than the lawn. Watering them with the same amount of water not only wastes water but it creates weeds.

Creating a drip system to water regular plants helps to conserve water. Buy a new kit and follow a few steps and you will on your way to saving water.

Rebates are available for anyone living in Utah. Visit utahwatersavers.com for more information.