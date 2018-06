× Child hospitalized after reports of drowning in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah – A child was hospitalized after there were reports of a drowning at a West Valley City apartment complex Tuesday evening.

The incident happened at West Point Apartments at 2184 W. and 3100 S. around 6:52 p.m.

The condition of the child following the incident was unclear.

