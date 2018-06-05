‘A plane just hit my car’ – Weber Co. officials release 911 calls after plane makes emergency landing on I-15

RIVERDALE, Utah — Weber Dispatch has released a series of 911 calls from May 26, when a small plane made an emergency landing on southbound I-15 in Riverdale.

“A plane just hit my car – a small plane, like a passenger plane,” said one woman who called 911.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, a student was conducting touch and go exercises with an instructor when the aircraft lost power.

“They experienced some mechanical problems with the airplane,” said Sgt. John Ely of Utah Highway Patrol. “The flight instructor took control of the airplane and she’s the one that landed it on the interstate.”

No one was injured in the incident.

Listen to more 911 calls below.