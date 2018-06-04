Utah man arrested, accused of spying for China

SALT LAKE CITY — Federal prosecutors have leveled charges against a Utah man accused of spying for China.

Ron Rockwell Hansen, 58, of Syracuse, is a former Defense Intelligence Agency officer who was arrested Saturday at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport attempting to board a flight to China. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah accuses him of attempted espionage — receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars for trying to transmit defense information to the People’s Republic of China’s Intelligence Service.

“His alleged actions are a betrayal of our nation’s security and the American people and are an affront to his former intelligence community colleagues. Our intelligence professionals swear an oath to protect our country’s most closely held secrets and the National Security Division will continue to relentlessly pursue justice against those who violate this oath,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney General John Demers in a statement.

Hansen was due to appear before a federal judge in Seattle on Monday afternoon. The complaint out of of Salt Lake City charges Hansen with with attempting to gather or deliver national defense information to aid a foreign government. The complaint also charges Hansen with acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China, bulk cash smuggling, structuring monetary transactions, and smuggling goods from the United States.

Federal prosecutors allege that Hansen, a retired warrant officer with the U.S. Army who spoke fluent Mandarin and Russian, was hired as a DIA civilian intelligence case officer in 2006. He held a top secret clearance for years. Hansen traveled between the U.S. and China between 2013 and 2017, and provided military and intelligence information to contacts in China associated with PRCIS, the charging documents allege. He received payments of at least $800,000 originating from China, prosecutors claim.

“In addition, Hansen repeatedly attempted to regain access to classified information after he stopped working on behalf of the U.S. Government. Hansen’s alerting behavior ultimately resulted in the participation of a law enforcement source from whom Hansen solicited classified information. Hansen disclosed to the source his ongoing contact with the PRCIS, including in-person meetings with intelligence officers during his trips to China,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Utah said in a statement.