KANAB, Utah – A plane crash in Kanab City Airport caused an aircraft to flip upside down Sunday morning.

According to the Kanab City Fire department, crews were dispatched to a report of a plane crash at the Kanab City Airport.

The pilot of the plane was able to walk away from the incident and refused medical, the fire department said.

Details regarding how the plane crashed were not known at the time of this report.

A picture of the plane crash can be seen below: