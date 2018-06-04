Playing fetch with your dog is a fun bonding experience, teaches your dog trust, and gives them exercise. Some dogs are not natural retrievers and require a little more training. Ryan Gwilliam with Train Walk Poop, shared some tips today on how to get your dog to bring the ball back while playing fetch. He talks about the importance of making it fun, engaging, and celebrating when they begin to understand. For more information visit trainwalkpoop.com.
Learning to fetch with Train Walk Poop
-
Dog Training 101
-
Getting your dog to come when you call
-
Dogs go viral with epic group ‘selfie’ at doggie day care
-
Hearts 4 Paws: Chewy
-
The 15 most dangerous human foods for dogs
-
-
SLC dog-lovers concerned over pit bull euthanasia Twitter trend
-
It’s pool PAWty season!
-
Meet Rubix, Utah’s first-ever courthouse comfort dog
-
Hearts 4 Paws: Jelly Bean
-
After being found near death in Utah’s west desert, Kelly the dog finds her forever home
-
-
Public works and utility workers train for disaster
-
See inside the life of a Hollywood pet sitter in the novel “The Pet Sitter’s Tale”
-
Hearts 4 Paws: Lakota the Anatolian Shepard