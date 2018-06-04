Learning to fetch with Train Walk Poop

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Playing fetch with your dog is a fun bonding experience, teaches your dog trust, and gives them exercise. Some dogs are not natural retrievers and require a little more training. Ryan Gwilliam with Train Walk Poop, shared some tips today on how to get your dog to bring the ball back while playing fetch. He talks about the importance of making it fun, engaging, and celebrating when they begin to understand. For more information visit trainwalkpoop.com.