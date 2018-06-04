× LDS church transfers all remaining missionaries out of Nicaragua

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has decided to transfer all of its remaining missionaries out of Nicaragua, citing “continued violence and deteriorating conditions.”

Last month, the LDS church reduced its missionary presence in Nicaragua by 169 people “due to growing political instability.” Twenty of them were allowed to return home, and another 112 were temporarily reassigned to other missions in North America, South America and the Caribbean.

The 158 missionaries who remained in Nicaragua will also be reassigned to missions in those three areas, a statement released Monday said.

“Most missionaries have already left the country. All others awaiting travel are in a safe location and will arrive in their new assignments in the next several days,” the statement said. “The Church will continue to monitor developments in Nicaragua and make a decision in the future regarding the eventual return of missionaries. In the meantime, we pray for peace and stability for all who live there during this uncertain time.”

The Nicaragua Managua North Mission president and his companion will stay in Nicaragua to handle ecclesiastical responsibilities for local LDS church members.

