Diesel truck sparks 100 acre brush fire in Genola

GENOLA, Utah – A diesel truck sparked a brush fire Monday afternoon, and crews were working to keep the fire from threatening structures.

Firefighting units from Utah County, Payson, Juab County, Genola, and Goshen City all responded to the fire, which began around 200 South 1200 East in Genola.

According to Utah Fire Info, the fire is around 100 acres and was threatening three structures. A helicopter was also dispatched to help fight the fire,

