One wounded in West Jordan shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One person drove himself to a hospital and police have detained several people after a shooting in West Jordan Sunday.

The police department tweeted that officers are on the scene of a shooting in the vicinity of 7000 South and 4800 West. Police first tweeted about the shooting at 6:53 p.m.

Police at the scene said the incident began with a dispute between a group of people in a car and a group of people on the street. One of the people in the group on the street threw a rock at the car, breaking a window.

That’s when someone inside the car fired a weapon.

One person was wounded in the shooting and drove himself to a hospital. No further details about his condition were immediately available.

Police believe they have found the vehicle involved and have detained several people. No arrests have been made yet. Police say the incident may possibly be gang related.

