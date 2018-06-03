Uniquely Utah: impressive petroglyphs outside Vernal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VERNAL, Utah -- One of the world’s most impressive collections of ancient petroglyphs is found on private property in Eastern Utah, just north of Vernal.

Check out the video for details on how to see them, and meet owner Jean McKonkie—who has spent decades protecting and preserving the artifacts found on her ranch.

Visitors are welcome during daylight hours, and there is a recommended $5 per person entry fee. Visitors are advised to beware of rattlesnakes and other natural hazards on the trails.

The McConkie Ranch Petroglyphs are located about 10 miles north of Vernal in Dry Fork Canyon.

To get there from Vernal’s Main Street, travel north on 500 West (Hwy 121) to Maeser. Turn right (north) on 3500 West. Follow the road into Dry Fork Canyon. Look for the signs indicating the turnoff to McConkie Ranch on the right.