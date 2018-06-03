Driver in critical condition after colliding with cow and calf moose

SUMMIT COUNTY – A woman is in critical condition after troopers say she collided with a cow and calf moose on eastbound SR-40 Daniel’s Canyon Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol says around 11:20 p.m. the red Pontiac Bonneville crashed causing severe damage to the front end and roof of the car.

The 47-year-old female driver was unresponsive at the scene so emergency crews say she was flown by Life Flight to Utah Valley Regional Medical Center.

Witnesses told police that the Pontiac had been seen “driving recklessly” and at a high rate of speed before the crash occurred.

“Impairment is suspected and is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash,” UHP stated.

Troopers say the woman remains in critical condition, suffering multiple injuries including bleeding on the brain.