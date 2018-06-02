× Police: woman charged with exploiting prostitution operated unlicensed massage parlor in Herriman home

HERRIMAN, Utah – Police say a woman in Herriman was operating an unlicensed massage service out of her home and exploiting prostitution.

Hailey Barbara Dering, 28 of Herriman, was charged after an undercover operation conducted by Salt Lake City Police in October of 2017.

An undercover detective responded to an ad on Backpage.com “which advertised activities with up to four women at once.”

The detective was given an address in Herriman, where he met Dering and was taken to a basement room with a massage table set up. The detective gave her $400, and she said that would cover a massage from two or even three women along with “extras” at the end.

Dering and another woman began massaging the man, and Dering said she only provides massages but that other women would “stay afterward and take care of what he wanted.”

Dering eventually left the room while the second woman remained. A third woman later arrived and agreed to have sex with the detective for money, at which point other police intervened.

Dering told police she does not have a massage license and pays the mortgage on the home, where multiple women were providing massages. Dering said she knew the women working out of her home were providing “happy endings” and she said she shared in the profits from the services offered at the home.

Dering was indicated May 31 on one count of exploiting prostitution as a third-degree felony and one count of unlawful massage therapy as a class A misdemeanor.