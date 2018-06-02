× I-15 to close for 8 hours Sunday between 2100 North and Lehi Main Street

LEHI, Utah — I-15 will close in both directions between 2100 North and Lehi Main Street from midnight until 8 a.m. Sunday, June 3, while crews demolish the 600 East bridge over the freeway.

The Utah Department of Transportation says the closure on June 3 should last about eight hours, and drivers should plan ahead and avoid the area or allow extra time to travel along the detour route.

The demolition is part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project, which is widening I-15 to six lanes in both directions and rebuilding the interstate with all new pavement from State Route 92 to Lehi Main Street. Construction on the overall project will continue through late 2020.