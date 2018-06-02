× Authorities identify woman killed in house fire in Provo

PROVO, Utah — Authorities have identified a woman who was killed in a house fire in Provo Friday.

Saturday Provo Fire and Rescue identified the deceased as 47-year-old Donna Clegg.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire broke out Friday at a home near 1400 South State Street.

Clegg was killed in the fire and another occupant was treated for smoke inhalation. Two pet dogs were also killed.

Officials said the power to the home was disconnected earlier in the week and the residence was not supposed to be occupied.