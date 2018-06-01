× Weber County fires man shown berating family in viral video

OGDEN, Utah — Weber County officials have terminated employment for Wyatt Pack, who was seen in a viral video berating a family whose truck broke down at a campsite in Blacksmith Fork Canyon a week ago.

“After viewing the video of Mr. Pack, Weber County Human Resources promptly conducted an investigation, which included Mr. Pack’s right to due process, and determined that he was in direct violation of County policy. Effective Friday, June 1, 2018, Mr. Pack’s employment with Weber County has been terminated,” a statement on Weber County’s Facebook page said.

Jose Caballero posted a video of the incident (below) on his YouTube channel Sunday, and the video has since been viewed more than 94,000 times.

In the video, Pack is seen yelling at members of the Caballero family Friday evening, at the start of Memorial Day weekend.

Angelica Caballero said her father, Jose, felt threatened during the confrontation.

“The men behind them they all had guns. They never pointed at my family with a gun but their hands were at their waist where the guns were at, so my dad was really scared,” said Angelica Caballero.

During the video clip, Pack can be seen yelling repeatedly for the family to move their truck and camper. He was placed on administrative leave while the county investigated the incident.

“Looking back at it now, I think that we all should have just walked away from each other and just calmed down so I do apologize for getting so worked up,” Pack told Fox 13 on Monday.

Read the full statement from Weber County:

Update:

Weber County employees are expected to act in a professional and courteous manner at all times and to refrain from engaging in activities that reflect poorly on the county. Policy specifically prohibits using offensive language towards the public as well as engaging in intentional or unintentional acts contrary to public service, or acts that harm or would reasonably be expected to harm the reputation or image of the county or department. After viewing the video of Mr. Pack, Weber County Human Resources promptly conducted an investigation, which included Mr. Pack’s right to due process, and determined that he was in direct violation of County policy. Effective Friday, June 1, 2018, Mr. Pack’s employment with Weber County has been terminated.