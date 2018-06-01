× Police looking for suspects in theft at CVS in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Police are looking for two people in connection with a theft at a CVS store in West Jordan overnight.

According to Unified Police, an officer was on his way home around 10 p.m. Thursday when he saw some people running from the CVS near 7700 S and Redwood Rd.

The officer told police those people jumped into a car and fled with merchandise he assumed was stolen.

Other Unified Police officers tried to stop the car, but the vehicle sped away. Officers caught up with the vehicle near 4100 S 1300 W in Taylorsville.

“The driver of the vehicle fled and we were unable to acquire her,” said Lt. Manfred Lassig, Unified Police Department. “We’ve identified who our players are in this and they;ll be pursuing charges through the District Attorney’s Office.”

Police located the owner of the car, but did not arrest him because he didn’t flee like the others. Police questioned him about the other people allegedly involved, then towed his car.

Anyone with information about the incident or the whereabouts of the other two people involved is urged to call Unified Police at 801-743-7000.