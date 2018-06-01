Middle school students create new hand

Eight-year-old, Dustin, was all smiles as he went to try on his new hand created by students at William J Attea Middle School. He was born with a rare condition with only one thumb and no digits on one of his hands. The students decided to create a new hand with 3D printer technology that gave Dustin the ability to pick things up.
