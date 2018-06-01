Fox 13 rides along as prostitution sting nets nearly 50 arrests in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Undercover officers arrested almost 50 people in a prostitution sting in Salt Lake City, where police posed as ‘Johns’ looking for prostitutes.

Dozens of women made agreements with men that they had no idea were police. Undercover officers also walked the streets, with female officers making deals with unsuspecting ‘Johns.’

“When we put our girls out they generally don't spend more than 5-10 minutes out before they have someone hitting them up,” said one of the undercover officers.

