Fire on 20 acres prompts evacuations in Uintah County

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah — A fire burning on 20 acres is prompting evacuations near the Vernal area Friday.

Kelsey Birchell, a public information officer for the Bureau of Land Management, said the Dry Fork Settlement Fire is burning on about 20 acres about 10 miles north of Vernal.

Uintah County has told residents on Dry Fork Settlement Road and Red Cloud Loop to evacuate due to the fire. Birchell said the evacuation order is primarily a cautionary move and they feel optimistic about their progress on the fire. They are asking people to avoid the area so crews can access the blaze.

“There are homes in the area, but the fire seems to be going away from the homes and things are actually looking really good right now on the ground,” Birchell said.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is unknown and the blaze began Friday. The fire was originally reported to be on 60 acres, but Birchell said as of 4 p.m. they have revised that estimate to 20 acres.

Two Type 1 Crews have responded along with one Type 1 helicopter and numerous fire engines.

