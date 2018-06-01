Cumin Grilled Steak Quesadillas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Ingredients

Flank Steak

1 Sirloin Steak

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp chili powder

¼ tsp tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp salt

1 tsp coarse black pepper

1 tsp brown sugar

Homemade Flour tortilla

2 cups all purpose flour

½ tsp salt

¼ cup vegetable shortening

1 tsp baking powder

½ cup warm water (may possibly need to add more, up to 3/4 cup)

Quesadilla Ingredients

¼ cup queso blanco

¼ cup shredded pepper jack

¼ cup sharp shredded cheddar

Cilantro for garnish

Fresh lime

1 dab of sour cream

Butter

Instructions

Tortillas

Mix flour salt and baking powder and stir while dry. Add shortening and slowly add warm water. Slowly mix while adding water to a slightly sticky but not wet texture enough to keep elasticity but not so wet that it sticks. Knead the dough for 5 minutes and let rest for 10 more minutes. Cover with plastic or a slightly damp cloth.

Divide into 12 equal portions of dough and shape into balls. Cover and let rest another 10-20 minutes to allow for the final rise. When ready to shape use a rolling pin to roll and roll to ¼ inch thick and cover when ready to cook.

Steak

Marinate steak with the dry rub above for 2 hours up to 6 hours. On a grill or skillet of medium high heat cook steak to an internal temperature of 135 degrees. Let rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Slice to desired thickness for the quesadilla.

Preheat a skillet or flat top to medium heat. Make 2 medium sized tortillas and lightly cook both sides of each. To assemble the quesadilla slice the steak about ½ inch thick against the grain and your preferred amount of cheese to lightly cover one tortilla then sandwich the toppings with another tortilla. Lightly butter both the top and bottom in the pan and cook until golden brown. Go low and slow. Remember the goal is to melt the cheese not burn a tortilla.

