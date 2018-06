Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAYTON, Utah -- A brush fire is affecting traffic along northbound I-15 near Hill Field Road in Layton.

The Utah Department of Transportation first tweeted about the fire just after 7 p.m.

The fire is in the vicinity of NB-15 at milepost 331.

Fire affecting roadway

NB I-15 at MP 331 (Hill Field Rd) Davis Co.

Right Shoulder

Est. Clearance Time: 8:02 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 2, 2018

Video from the scene shows crews fighting the fire.

Fox 13 News has reached out to authorities for more information and will update this story as more details emerge.