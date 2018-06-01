‘Be One’: LDS Church celebrates 40-year anniversary of extending priesthood to all worthy males

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY - A sold out crowd poured into the Conference Center on Temple Square Friday night.

The celebration focused on a continuation of a change sparked 40 years ago within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It’s an honor to be here tonight,” said Dr. Jackie Thompson, who was attending with her two grandchildren. “We’re always excited to hear the Mormon Tabernacle. So, that’s just exciting.”

Legendary singer Gladys Knight headlined the list of performers Friday evening, but the event’s main message was: Be One.

“Our Heavenly Father, at this particular time in 1978, said it’s time for all male members to be given the opportunity to hold the priesthood,” said Cameron Moore, who came with his wife Chris.

Before the celebration began, President Dallin H. Oaks, First Counselor in the LDS Church's First Presidency, took the stage to talk about the significance of the moment. He compared it to remembering the moments when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated and when September 11th happened.

“For Latter-day Saints that were adults at the time, the 1978 revelation of the priesthood was an event of such magnitude that it is also etched into memory,” Oaks said.

“I wept for joy,” he said of the moment in 1978 when he first heard the news.

