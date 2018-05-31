× Woman taken to hospital with head injuries after being hit by car in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was transported to a hospital with head injuries after she was struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk Thursday.

The crash occurred at 100 South and 200 East, and Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 3:45 p.m.

Emergency responders at the scene said the woman was in a crosswalk when she was hit by a vehicle.

She was taken to a hospital with head injuries, but further details about her condition were not available.

Authoriteis say the driver remained at the scene and was cited for the crash.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.