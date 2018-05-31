Utah’s Attorney General files lawsuit against Purdue over opioid crisis

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes’ office has filed a lawsuit against one of the nation’s largest pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis.

The lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, filed in Price’s 7th District Court, alleges the company failed to comply with legal obligations that “has led to an epidemic of prescription opioid abuse in Utah.” The lawsuit alleges 466 opioid-related deaths in 2016 alone and treatment costs of $268 million drained from state resources.

The lawsuit claims Purdue’s “aggressive” marketing campaign concealed the risks of treating chronic pain with opioids.

Reyes’ office filed the lawsuit in Carbon County, which has the highest opioid prescription rate in Utah, at 176 prescriptions per 100 residents.

Reyes was scheduled to hold a news conference on Thursday morning about the lawsuit. Purdue Pharma did not immediately have a comment on the lawsuit when contacted by FOX 13 on Thursday.

Reyes has been criticized for his slow pace in bringing the litigation. House Speaker Greg Hughes, R-Draper, has prodded individual counties to bring lawsuits against “Big Pharma” and complained the attorney general has done little to combat the opioid epidemic.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 and fox13now.com as information becomes available.