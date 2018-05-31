× Second suspect in attempted robbery at Bountiful pawn shop captured in Texas

HOUSTON — The man accused of fleeing from a Bountiful pawn shop after a robbery attempt has been captured in Texas, according to Bountiful Police.

Alexyanis Cutino Jimenez, 30, has been booked into a jail in Houston.

Jimenez and 40-year-old Kleydys Arbolaez-Hernandez entered Bountiful Pawn as the store was opening on the morning of May 4.

Police said Arbolaez-Hernandez pointed a gun at the store clerk and ordered him to get on the floor, but the clerk fatally shot him and Jimenez fled the scene.

