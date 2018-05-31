Police: Utah Co. assault suspect slips out of handcuffs, evades officers for two days

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A Utah County man is back in custody after assaulting his girlfriend at a Walmart store, slipping out of his handcuffs and shackle, and escaping from the Saratoga Springs police station, according to police.

Saratoga Springs police arrested 19-year-old Noah Randall Cook on Monday after receiving a report that he tackled the victim inside the store.

According to a probable cause statement, the victim told police she went to Walmart with some friends when Cook surprised her from behind and wouldn’t leave her alone. She told police that she struggled to get away from Cook and attempted to call for help, but Cook took her phone away.

“While they were struggling over the phone Noah pulled the victim to the ground and her shirt came off, exposing her breasts inside Wal Mart [sic] ,” the statement said.

Police said the victim was able to hide in the women’s restroom for several minutes, and she met back up with her friends when she felt it was safe, but she found Cook waiting for her in the parking lot.

Officers arrived at the Walmart and detained Cook, handcuffed him behind his back, placed him in the back of a patrol car and put his seat belt on, the probable cause statement said. According to police, officers found Cook in possession of a small bag of marijuana during his arrest.

“When the initial arresting officer went back to make contact with Noah, he found Noah had removed the seatbelt [sic] and slipped his cuffs from behind him to in front of his wait [sic],” the statement said.

The officer then took Cook to the police station, seated him in a chair and placed a shackle on Cook’s left arm, above the cuffs, the statement said.

“The officer left the room for approximately three minutes. During this time Noah was able to slip his left wrist through the cuff and then slip the shackle off his arm. Noah ran directly out the door of the police department and fled on foot with the handcufffs [sic] still attached to his right wrist,” the probable cause statement said.

Officers from multiple agencies searched for Cook for two days, and they eventually found him Wednesday on a walking path behind the victim’s home, the statement said.

According to police, Cook has a history of arrests for thefts and possession of a controlled substance.

Cook now faces felony charges of escape from official custody and forcible sexual abuse, along with misdemeanor charges of criminal trespass, theft, assault and damage or interruption of a communication device. Cook also faces an infraction of disorderly conduct.