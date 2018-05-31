× New Colorado City police chief ‘hits the ground running’

COLORADO CITY, Ariz. — A new chief took the helm at the Colorado City Marshal’s Office in Arizona Monday after a painstaking recruitment process that spanned several months, St. George News reports.

“I feel we have found the person we were looking for in that he is seasoned but not hardened, compassionate but not soft and flexible but not spineless,” Colorado City Mayor Joseph Allred told St. George News Tuesday.

Mark Askerlund was appointed May 23 at the Hildale City Council meeting and made official two days later in a joint statement from Allred and Hildale Mayor Donia Jessop.

The Colorado City Marshal’s Office provides police coverage for Colorado City, Arizona, and Hildale.

