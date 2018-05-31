Hearty Mason jar summer salad

Mason jar salads are the most simple and healthy lunch to bring to the office. Chef Jenna shows us how to prepare the perfect summer salad in a mason jar. Her chilled Thai beef salad is light and healthy. She includes a fish sauce and a variety of herbs for extra flavor. Make sure to check out her website here.
