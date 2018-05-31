Jordan Kaufman, a personal stylist, shares a variety of fashion Father’s Day gift ideas. If dad likes golf, hiking, fishing, or other outdoor activities, Jordan has the perfect suggestion. He talks about the different fabrics and materials that are best for a variety of activities. Quality is important when buying gifts so it is best to splurge on items that will last a long time. Make sure to follow him on Instagram @jordanstyles398.
Fashion gift ideas for dad
