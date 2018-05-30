RSL kicks off Pride Month in support of LGBTQ community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDY, Utah -- Real Salt Lake’s claret and cobalt got a makeover at Wednesday night’s game, transforming into a rainbow of colors.

“It’s Pride Week,” said Celina Kent, an RSL fan.

Wednesday’s match against Houston kicked off ‘Pride Month’ for RSL. It is likely the first time a professional team in Utah has asked its fan base to support the broader efforts to support the LGBTQ community.

“I think it’s really important to have a professional sporting team support that, support the inclusivity,” said Chris Burch, an RSL fan.

Pride Month activities with RSL extend to its other teams, the Royals and Monarchs.

“I’m playing for pride because everyone deserves the right to be comfortable in their environment and most importantly to know that you’re loved,” said Abby Smith, a player on the Utah Royals, in an online video.

The team is asking fans to use the hashtag #PlayingforPride to find other ways to get involved.

“There’s certainly a lot of people that don’t share the same views and values, but just being able to be open and accepting and be in the same space as people who are different from them is a huge deal,” Burch said.