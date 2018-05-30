× Romney confirms unusual write-in choice for 2016 presidential election

SALT LAKE CITY — Mitt Romney didn’t vote for Donald Trump. He didn’t vote for Evan McMullin. He didn’t vote for someone who had declared his or her candidacy.

Mitt Romney voted for his wife, Ann Romney, in the 2016 presidential election, his office confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Romney, who has previously avoided questions about his 2016 presidential pick, spoke about his reason for writing in his wife’s name.

“I wrote in the name of a person who I admire deeply, who I think would be an excellent president,” Romney said, according to Deseret News.