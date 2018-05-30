Police officers attacked while making an arrest at Fairmont Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Police arrested two people and are looking for several more after a large group attacked officers at Fairmont Park in the Sugarhouse area of Salt Lake City.

Police went to the park at 900 east and Ashton Avenue Tuesday evening to arrest a man on an outstanding warrant.

But when officers started putting handcuffs on the man, police say a large group of people walked up and started attacking them in an attempt to stop the arrest.

The officers under attack sent out an emergency call to get backup to them quickly.

When the other officers got to the scene, most of the people fled.

Police did arrest two people, the man they had originally gone to the park to arrest, and a juvenile.

"We have all ages coming down here to use the park, usually for legitimate purposes," Lieutenant Russ Amott with the Salt Lake City Police Department said. "But everyone once in a while something goes bad."

Police are asking for the public's help in tracking down those who took off running.

They want to hear from witnesses and are especially interested in any cell phone photos or video shot of the incident.

You can call Salt Lake City police dispatch at (801) 799-3000.