Big Budah’s blog: Reuniting with family and honoring those who served

Busy B

This month is typically a busy month anyway because of what we in the TV business call “Sweeps”, plus high school football and off-season basketball workouts and tournaments, and not to mention the family activities… there truly is no rest for the wicked.

In between all of that I also had to go to Compton to pay my respects to the Mother and Matriarch of our Family: Aveolela Ti’i. It was good to go back to the old neighborhood and to be reminded of humble beginnings.

Family Time

As unfortunate as it is to have to bury a loved one, it is also an opportunity to reconnect with family living abroad you haven’t seen for many years. Talking on the phone and texting, or even a video chat, is not the same as seeing them in person.

I was able to see aunties, uncles and cousins, and even my brother Matagi—who lives in Australia—finally got to reunite in person, which has not happened since 1992. HOLY S—, that is a long time, and I am appreciative of modern technology that allows us to keep in touch with loved ones, even though, like I said before, there’s no substitute than seeing someone in person.

I was also able to help MC my nieces wedding to Leroy Cummings.

Giving Back

I had the pleasure of co-hosting the Humane Society of Utah’s annual Gala with Kristen Van Dyke, FOX 13’s Chief Meteorologist. The Wags to Wishes Gala was such a fun and enjoyable time, all in the name of saving animals.

Memorial Day

Most of us think of our military personnel when we hear Memorial Day, and I wish to express my gratitude to all men and women who have served and are serving in the Armed Forces for the liberties and freedoms we enjoy because of their sacrifices, including my father Lisona Ieti Te’o.

We barbecue, hang out and talk story, but we never forget the sacrifices many have made on our behalf. Thank you for all your support and well wishes.

Speaking of support, big props to my wife Jennifer for her journey as she checks in.

7 Months Post-Op

It has been seven months since my gastric sleeve surgery, and I am down 75 pounds. I have gone from a size 24 to a size 12. This is truly the best I have felt in years. My attitude, my energy and my joy for living has grown leaps and bounds.

Life is the busiest it has been in a long time. We have a graduation next week for my youngest daughter Kilani, who is graduating from Jordan High School, and a wedding for my oldest daughter Jordyn, who will be getting married in August.

It has been almost two years since my oldest son’s wedding. I was looking through wedding photos the other day and I couldn’t believe how heavy I was at that time, and I got even heavier after those pictures.

Now as I look forward to my daughter’s wedding I am excited to go shopping for a dress to wear and to see how these pictures will turn out. This month has been really fun to be able to spend time with my family planning and getting ready for these upcoming events.

Maintaining

Honestly, I have remained the same weight for 3 weeks now and finally this morning on the scale I had lost another pound. I haven’t worried too much lately about how much weight I am losing every day, but instead I have tried to focus on being able to maintain the weight I have lost.

The struggle is real people. I haven’t put back on any weight, but my cravings are still there for sweets: I love my sweets. I am normal, and I have had a cookie here and there but not too much, because I know myself enough to know that I cannot fall back into those bad habits again.

I am happy that I am able to keep the weight off and that my energy level is still high. My goal is to lose another 25 pounds before my daughter Jaelyn returns from her mission in December. At that time I will have reached my goal weight of 155 pounds. I know I can do it!

Mother’s Day Was My Best Day

I have always loved Mother’s Day because my kids go above and beyond to make me feel loved and appreciated. This year I was able to Skype with my daughter Jaelyn, who is serving an LDS mission in Sydney, Australia. She has been on her mission for a year now and is loving every minute of it.

It was such a blessing to be able to talk to her and to see her beautiful, smiling face. She had many wonderful stories to share with our family about her mission and the amazing people that she gets to meet. I miss her so much, but I am happy that she is there doing what she loves: serving others.

As a mom there is no prouder moment than to see your children grow up to be caring adults. We finished off the day by going out to eat with my family to Golden Coral, which is a hard place to eat at when you can only eat 4 ounces at a time, but the kids enjoyed it.

Keep On Moving

I have mentioned in previous blogs that I have had a hard time trying to find time to work out during my work week. My energy level is there, but I find myself mentally drained when returning from work every day and I struggle to get my brain wrapped around wanting to exercise. Instead of beating myself up about it I have tried to focus on the positive and that is that I am always moving from the time I wake up until my head hits the pillow.

On the 12th I was able to participate in a walk for the re-dedication for the LDS Jordan River Temple. There were 62 stakes involved with over 20,000 youth of the LDS Church that all walked to the temple from different locations. Our group walked two miles to the temple and then two miles back to our cars in the cold and rain. It was a wonderful experience despite the weather.

For me, I enjoyed being able to do this activity with my son Lisona and my daughter Kilani. Seven month ago, I would not have been able to accomplish this walk without having my feet swell up and my knees hurting. Progress is still being made, and I am grateful for the new lease I have on life.

But, I know in order to get to my goal weight I have to come up with a plan and with the help of the BMI clinic I can. My goal this month is to touch base with the nutritionist and physical trainer again to get a new meal plan and exercise routine that will get me losing again on a more regular basis. It is time to tone, tone, and tone some more.

Thanks to everyone for the ongoing support!