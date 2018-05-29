Woman begins to hallucinate after getting lost on trail in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah – A woman who had begun to show severe signs of dehydration was rescued from a hiking trail in St. George Sunday afternoon, the St. George News Reported.

St. George Police responded to the call for help from the 58-year-old woman just before 3 p.m. in the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve.

Acting on GPS coordinates, police pinpointed her location to an area near the Chuckwalla trail and called on crews from Washington County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue for assistance.

The woman told emergency responders that she got lost while hiking and ran out of water, Washington County Sheriff’s Sgt. Darrell Cashin said.

